Shaq Leonard Visiting Cowboys Today, Could Also Visit Eagles

According to Adam Schefter, former Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is in Dallas for his visit with the Cowboys today.

Schefter cites a source who says Leonard “should” be visiting with the Eagles later in the week but Dianna Russini reports that visit has not been scheduled yet.

She says Philadelphia is waiting to see if he leaves Dallas without a deal, and other teams could get involved at that point as well.

The Broncos and Vikings have also come up as potential interested teams.

The Colts waived Leonard because his role on defense was decreasing, as multiple back surgeries have limited him over the past few years.

Even if he’s not as good as he used to be, there are still plenty of contending teams who need help at linebacker, so Leonard will have a market.

Leonard, 28, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He was slated to make base salaries of $15.7 million and $13.6 million over the next two seasons when the Colts cut him midseason.

In 2023, Leonard has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 65 total tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks or interceptions.

