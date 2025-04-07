Shaquil Barrett’s Agent Says He Will ‘Definitely’ Play In 2025

Last season, OLB Shaquil Barrett retired before training camp and eventually unretired late in the year.

Barrett was let go by Miami near the end of the season and he made his return to Tampa Bay. After a crazy year, Barrett’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Barrett will play the 2025 season out in its entirety.

“He’s definitely going to play this year,” Rosenhaus said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Rosenhaus added Barrett would like to return to Tampa Bay for another year but made it clear he is considering all options to find the best fit.

Barrett, 32, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. He played out the remainder of his rookie contract.

Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million extension in 2021, but was released this offseason.

He caught on with the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million but retired in July. After retiring, Miami released him and he returned to Tampa Bay to end the 2024 season.

In 2024, Barrett appeared in one game for the Buccaneers and recorded one total tackle.