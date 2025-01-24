Shedeur Sanders Met With Titans’ Brass At Shrine Bowl

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders interviewed with Titans’ brass at the Shrine Bowl on Wednesday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Wyatt notes that HC Brian Callahan, new GM Mike Borgonzi, president of football operations Chad Brinker, among others, were in attendance at Sanders’ interview with the team.

Turron Davenport writes Sanders made a “good impression” on Tennessee’s staff and they felt he was “very mature.”

Tennessee holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could go several avenues with the selection. Brinker recently said they wouldn’t pass on a “generational talent” with the top selection.

“We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft,” Brinker said via NFL Media’s Eric Edholm. “We won’t do that.”

However, Brinker and Borgonzi alluded to the need to accumulate more draft picks to rebuild a roster both admitted was flawed. Brinker said he wants the team to make 30 picks over the next three seasons and 12 in the top 100. Right now the Titans have eight selections in 2025, two in the top 100. Moving the No. 1 pick would be the easiest way for the Titans to change those totals.

“Draft picks are our biggest form of currency, so when there’s opportunities to trade back to collect more picks, we’re going to do that,” Borgonzi said via ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.