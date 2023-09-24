Short-Term IR Possible For Joe Burrow?

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones mentions short-term injured reserve is a potential option for the Bengals and QB Joe Burrow as they sort through their options with his calf injury.

That would knock Burrow out for four games before he’s eligible to return, which would be tough to overcome for the Bengals. Cincinnati is 0-2 and has a shaky backup situation behind Burrow.

It’s interesting because other reports have indicated Burrow is a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the Rams.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported earlier there are some differing opinions in the Bengals’ building on the best course of action, as there are some who want to wait until Burrow is 100 percent healed from his calf injury to play him, while others think that would kill Cincinnati’s playoff hopes.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2023, Burrow has appeared in two games for the Bengals and completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to go along with two carries for four yards.

We’ll have more on Burrow as the news is available.