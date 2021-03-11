Six Teams Reportedly Interested In Ravens OT Orlando Brown

According to Mike Garafolo, Ravens OT Orlando Brown says there are six teams interested in a potential trade for him from Baltimore.

The team has given Brown’s agents permission to seek a trade to a team that will give him the chance to play left tackle. Neither he nor his representatives wanted to identify the teams but they did say a new contract would be a part of the deal.

Brown is playing out the final year of his rookie deal and set to make $3.384 million in 2021.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said earlier this week they would do what is best for the team and doesn’t anticipate there being any issues if Brown has to play out his rookie deal at right tackle.

Jason La Canfora previously reported that the Jaguars, Chargers and Colts all have at least some degree of interest in Brown, who has requested a trade.

Brown has made it clear that he believes he’s a left tackle, which happens to be a position he won’t be able to play with the Ravens locking up Ronnie Stanley long-term.

Brown Jr, 24, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts for them. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 25 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We will have more news on Brown and the Ravens as it becomes available.