Source: UTSA WR Joshua Cephus Visited Three Teams

UTSA WR Joshua Cephus has taken official 30 visits with the Bengals and Vikings in the leadup to the draft, according to a league source.

Both teams have been among the most interested in Cephus, with additional virtual meetings.

We can also confirm Cephus attended the local pro day for the Texans earlier this month.

Cephus attended both the Hula Bowl and the Shrine Bowl. He was not invited to the Scouting Combine, but at his pro day, he measured in at 6-2 and 191 pounds and recorded a 4.58-second 40 time, 4.37-second short shuttle and 7.12-second three-cone drill. He also jumped 32.5 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-2 inches in the broad.

He’s a candidate to come off the board sometime on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft later this month.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Cephus, 23, was a four-year starter at UTSA and earned All-CUSA honors four times, twice as an honorable mention, once as second-team and once as first-team. He finished as UTSA’s all-time leading receiver in catches and yards.

During his five-year college career, Cephus recorded 313 receptions for 3,639 yards and 28 touchdowns in 64 career games with 56 starts.