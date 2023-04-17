South Carolina CB Cam Smith Visiting Ravens

According to Tom Pelissero, the Baltimore Ravens are hosting South Carolina CB Cam Smith for a top 30 visit.

He’s come up as someone who could end up in the back part of the first round or the early second. The Ravens have the No. 22 overall pick and a major need at cornerback.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Smith, 22, was a two-year starter at South Carolina.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 66 overall prospect and No. 10 cornerback. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL CB A.J. Bouye.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts. He recorded 91 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six interceptions and 24 pass deflections.