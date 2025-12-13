South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Returning In 2026

Pete Thamel reports that South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers has decided to return for another season with the Gamecocks.

Sellers, 20, is a 6’3 240 native of South Carolina who will return for what will be his redshirt junior season. He would have been considered a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft.

Thamel is reporting that he has informed staff members of his impending return, and the two sides will reach a deal in the near future.

Sellers was the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year and was also a Freshman All-American. He was also named Third-Team All-SEC.

In three years with South Carolina, Sellers has appeared in 27 games and made 24 starts, posting a record of 12-12. He has thrown for 5,057 yards and completed 378 of his 596 passing attempts with a completion percentage of 63.4 percent. To go along with 33 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions, Sellers has also rushed 320 times for 995 yards (3.1 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

