Stanford QB Tanner McKee Declares For NFL Draft

Stanford QB Tanner McKee announced that he’s forgoing his senior season and declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.
Thank you Stanford!! pic.twitter.com/eOQoclLs2b
— Tanner McKee (@McKeeTmckee) December 9, 2022
McKee, 22, was a PAC-12 all-conference honorable mention in 2021 and was named to a number of preseason award watch lists heading into the 2022 season. He could end up being a mid-round pick when all is said and done.
During his three-year career at Stanford, McKee completed 473 of 748 pass attempts (63.2%) for 5,336 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of 23 games.
Dane Brugler has McKee rated as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
