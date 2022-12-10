Steelers Activate K Chris Boswell, Cut K Matthew Wright

The Steelers announced that they have activated K Chris Boswell from injured reserve and are cutting K Matthew Wright.

Boswell, 31, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2014. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on to their practice squad.

The Texans wound up cutting him after a week and he eventually signed a futures contract with the Giants. He was, again, among the team’s final roster cuts and eventually caught on with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh placed the second-round restricted tender on Boswell only to agree to a four-year extension worth just under $20 million in 2019. He signed another four-year extension worth $20 million this summer.

In 2022, Boswell has appeared in seven games for the Steelers and converted 12 of 16 field goal attempts (75 percent) to go along with all nine extra point tries (100 percent).