Steelers Activate LB Malik Harrison From IR

The Steelers announced they have activated LB Malik Harrison to return from injured reserve.

Harrison, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020 out of Ohio State.

He signed a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

Harrison played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Ravens last year.

From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason.

In 2024, Harrison appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and made seven starts for them at linebacker while recording 43 tackles and two sacks.

In 2025, Harrison has appeared in one game for the Steelers and tallied two total tackles.