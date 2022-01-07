Steelers Activate WR Diontae Johnson, Among Five Roster Moves

The Steelers announced that they are activating WR Diontae Johnson from their COVID-19 list in time for Week 18.

Pittsburgh also placed LB Buddy Johnson on the injured reserve, signed G Nate Gilliam to the practice squad. and released WR Rico Bussey and WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.

Johnson landed on the reserve list on Thursday but was evidently able to screen negative on Friday.

Johnson, 25, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and caught 100 passes for 1,110 yards (11.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns.