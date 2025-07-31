Steelers Activating G Isaac Seumalo Off NFI List

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports the Steelers are activating G Isaac Seumalo off the non-football injury list.
Seumalo, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,200,864, and was set to make a base salary of $749,000 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Eagles.
Seumalo was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Steelers in 2023.
In 2024, Seumalo appeared in 13 games for the Steelers, making 13 starts for them at left guard.
