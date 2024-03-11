Steelers Agree To Contract With P Cameron Johnston

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have agreed to a contract with former Texans P Cameron Johnston.

Johnston, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before returning to the Eagles on a futures contract for the 2018 season.

The Eagles re-signed Johnston in 2020 as an exclusive rights free agent for one-year, $660k. Philadelphia declined to tender his qualifying offer before the 2021 season, and he went on to sign a three-year, $8 million contract with the Texans.

In 2023, Johnston appeared in 13 games for the Texans and totaled 3,145 punt yards on 66 attempts (47.7 yards per punt), which includes 30 downed inside the 20-yard line.