Steelers Agreed To Three-Year Deal With LB Cole Holcomb

Tom Pelissero reports that the Steelers have agreed to a three-year deal with LB Cole Holcomb pending a physical.

Holcomb, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2,754,884 contract with the team.

He underwent foot surgery back in December and missed the remainder of the season.

In 2022, Holcomb appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 69 tackles, no sacks, and a pass defense.