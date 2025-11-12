Steelers Announce Four Moves Including Activating QB Will Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have activated sixth-round QB Will Howard from injured reserve before his practice window closed.

We have activated QB Will Howard to the Active Roster from the Reserve/Injured List, signed CB Asante Samuel Jr. to the Practice Squad, waived RB Trey Sermon from the Active Roster & released DB Darrick Forrest from the Practice Squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/1Fxb4XYDnB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2025

The team also officially signed CB Asante Samuel Jr. to the practice squad and cut S Darrick Forrest from the unit. Pittsburgh cut RB Trey Sermon to make room for Howard on the active roster.

Howard, 24, was a four-star recruit out of West Chester, Pennsylvania, in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Kansas State and enrolled in February 2020.

After four years with Kansas State, Howard entered the transfer portal as a four-star prospect and committed to Ohio State, where he spent the 2024 season and led the Buckeyes to a National Championship.

The Steelers selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $4.4481 million, including a $248,100 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Howard appeared in 50 games over five seasons and completed 63.8 percent of passes for 9,796 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. He also rushed 331 times for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns.