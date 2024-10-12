Steelers Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a series of roster moves in advance of their Week 6 game.

The full list includes:

Steelers promoted LB Ade Ogundeji to their active roster.

to their active roster. Steelers elevated LB Eku Leota and RB Jonathan Ward to their active roster.

and RB to their active roster. Steelers placed DE DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve.

Gerry Dulac reports that Leal is likely out for the season with a neck injury.

Leal, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers.

Leal is in the final year of his four-year, $5,186,896 contract that included $952,288 fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Leal has played in five games for the Steelers and recorded four tackles and no sacks.