Steelers Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a series of roster moves in advance of their Week 6 game.
The full list includes:
- Steelers promoted LB Ade Ogundeji to their active roster.
- Steelers elevated LB Eku Leota and RB Jonathan Ward to their active roster.
- Steelers placed DE DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve.
Gerry Dulac reports that Leal is likely out for the season with a neck injury.
Leal, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers.
Leal is in the final year of his four-year, $5,186,896 contract that included $952,288 fully guaranteed.
In 2024, Leal has played in five games for the Steelers and recorded four tackles and no sacks.
