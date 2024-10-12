Steelers Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 6

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a series of roster moves in advance of their Week 6 game. 

Steelers helmet

The full list includes:

  • Steelers promoted LB Ade Ogundeji to their active roster. 
  • Steelers elevated LB Eku Leota and RB Jonathan Ward to their active roster.
  • Steelers placed DE DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve. 

Gerry Dulac reports that Leal is likely out for the season with a neck injury.  

Leal, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers. 

Leal is in the final year of his four-year, $5,186,896 contract that included $952,288 fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Leal has played in five games for the Steelers and recorded four tackles and no sacks. 

