Steelers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Steelers announced three roster moves on Tuesday, including signing CB C.J. Henderson to their active roster.

The team is also signing DT Breiden Fehoko to the practice squad and placing DT Montravius Adams on injured reserve.

Henderson, 26, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $20,516,020 rookie contract that includes a $12,480,742 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

However, the Jaguars traded him to the Panthers in September of his second season and Carolina declined his fifth-year option last offseason. He signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but didn’t make the team coming out of the preseason. From there, the Steelers signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Henderson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.

He has yet to appear in a game in 2024.