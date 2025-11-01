Steelers Call Up Two RBs Including Trey Sermon

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially elevated RBs Lew Nichols and Trey Sermon to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Sermon, 26, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement. He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was later added to the team’s active roster.

The Colts brought Sermon back on a one-year contract last year but eventually let him go, at which point he caught on with Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

In 2025, Sermon has appeared in one game for the Steelers but recorded no statistics.