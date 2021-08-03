Steelers CB DeMarkus Acy Suffers Torn ACL

Steelers’ CB DeMarkus Acy announced on social media that he tore his ACL at practice on Tuesday.

Unfortunately tore my acl today, it hurts that this happened just days before my pro debut but there’s no quit in me. Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons. — DeMarkus Acy (@DeMarkusAcy2) August 3, 2021

“It hurts that this happened just days before my pro debut but there’s no quit in me,” Acy wrote. “Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons.”

Acy, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri and signed a three-year rookie contract with the 49ers. Unfortunately, San Francisco waived him during training camp and it took until October for him to sign on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle eventually released Acy from the unit in December. He signed a futures contract with Washington this past January but was waived by the team in April. Acy had just signed with the Steelers back in May before suffering this unfortunate injury.

During his college career at Missouri, Acy appeared in 38 games and recorded 77 tackles, no sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, and 20 passes defended.