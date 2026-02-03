Steelers Close To Hiring Vikings’ Brian Angelichio As Offensive Coordinator

Mark Kaboly reports that Vikings passing game coordinator/tight ends coach Brian Angelichio is close to agreeing on a deal that would make him the Steelers’ next offensive coordinator under new HC Mike McCarthy.

Pittsburgh brought him in for an interview earlier today and may be impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Angelichio worked under McCarthy as his tight ends coach in Green Bay for three seasons.

Angelichio, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as their TE coach back in 2012.

From there, he worked in the same position with the Browns, Packers, Commanders, and Panthers. He was then hired as the TE coach and passing game coordinator for the Vikings in 2022.

In 2022, Angelichio helped the Vikings achieve their status as a top-five passing offense in the league.