Steelers Close To Signing S Keanu Neal

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers are close to reaching a deal with S Keanu Neal.

Neal previously visited with the Eagles, but it looks like the Steelers could be his best option in the end.

Neal, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys for 2021. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal last year.

In 2022, Neal appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 63 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, four pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.