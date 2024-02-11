Steelers Could Explore Signing QB Ryan Tannehill To Replace Mason Rudolph

According to a report from NFL Media, the Steelers are expected to explore signing veteran QB Ryan Tannehill this offseason.

The report notes Tannehill has a lot of familiarity with new Steelers OC Arthur Smith from their time together with the Titans. Tannehill will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and available with Tennessee moving on to QB Will Levis in 2024.

Pittsburgh has expressed a desire to bring in some competition for incumbent starting QB Kenny Pickett in some form. The Steelers had QBs Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph on the roster behind Pickett last year and both ended up starting games.

Trubisky is still under contract for two more seasons but NFL Media notes he’s a potential cap cut with no guarantees left and a $1 million bonus due in March.

Rudolph is an unrestricted free agent and the report from NFL Media says he’s said he wants to explore a fresh start with a team outside of Pittsburgh.

Last year, the Steelers were the only team to show interest in Rudolph before he re-signed as a third-stringer in May, but armed with some fresh solid tape from the playoff run to close last year, Rudolph hopes 2024 will be different.

Tannehill, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He made $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Tannehill appeared in 10 games for the Titans and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 74 rushing yards on 14 carries and an additional touchdown.

Rudolph, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers this past May on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Rudolph appeared in four games for the Steelers and completed 55-74 pass attempts (74.3 percent) for 719 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Steelers QB situation as the news is available.