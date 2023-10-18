Steelers Cut CB Desmond King, Sign CB Darius Rush Off Chiefs’ PS

The Pittsburgh Steelers released CB Desmond King on Wednesday and signed CB Darius Rush off the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Pittsburgh was expected to release King if they were unable to find a trade partner, so this doesn’t come as a surprise.

King, 28, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans in 2021 and re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022.

In 2023, King has appeared in three games for the Steelers.