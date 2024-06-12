Steelers Cut DB Luq Barcoo From Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut DB Luq Barcoo from their injured reserve with an injury settlement on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Barcoo, 25, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in April of 2020. He was able to make their active roster as a rookie but was cut loose and claimed by Arizona.

He bounced on and off of their roster for a while, with a stint on the 49ers practice squad in 2021.

Barcoo signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2022 but was released just a few months later. He caught on with the Steelers in May of last year.

For his career, Barcoowas active for three games with the Jaguars in 2020 and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and one pass defense.