Steelers Cut Eight Players

Per Brooke Pryor, the Steelers began their roster cuts prior to Tuesday’s deadline by releasing eight players.

The following is the full list of players cut by Pittsburgh:

CB Madre Harper LB Kuony Deng LB Forrest Rhyne DB Nevelle Clarke DL James Nyamawaya K B.T. Potter LS Rex Sunahara WR Dan Chisena

Harper, 25, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois but the team waived him coming out of camp but re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Giants later signed Harper to their active roster and he appeared in nine games before being let go and signed by the Panthers.

In 2021, Harper appeared in three games for the Panthers but did not record any statistics.