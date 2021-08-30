Steelers Cut Three Players

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are cutting LS Kameron Canaday ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Other cuts for the Steelers include:

WR Rico Bussey (Brooke Pryor)

(Brooke Pryor) LB Jamar Watson (Jeremy Fowler)

Canaday, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2016 but was cut loose a couple of weeks into his rookie season.

He caught on with the Steelers in February of 2017 and returned on a one-year deal the following offseason.

He was entering the final year of his two-year, $2.4 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $1,065,000 this season.

In 2020, Canaday appeared in all 16 games for Pittsburgh.