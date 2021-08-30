Steelers Cut Three Players

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are cutting LS Kameron Canaday ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. 

Kameron Canaday

Other cuts for the Steelers include:

  • WR Rico Bussey (Brooke Pryor)
  • LB Jamar Watson (Jeremy Fowler)

Canaday, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2016 but was cut loose a couple of weeks into his rookie season. 

He caught on with the Steelers in February of 2017 and returned on a one-year deal the following offseason. 

He was entering the final year of his two-year, $2.4 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $1,065,000 this season. 

In 2020, Canaday appeared in all 16 games for Pittsburgh. 

