Steelers Cut Three Players

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are cutting LS Kameron Canaday ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
Other cuts for the Steelers include:
- WR Rico Bussey (Brooke Pryor)
- LB Jamar Watson (Jeremy Fowler)
Canaday, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2016 but was cut loose a couple of weeks into his rookie season.
He caught on with the Steelers in February of 2017 and returned on a one-year deal the following offseason.
He was entering the final year of his two-year, $2.4 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $1,065,000 this season.
In 2020, Canaday appeared in all 16 games for Pittsburgh.
