Steelers Cut WR Robert Woods From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have released WR Robert Woods from the practice squad.

Ian Rapoport reports Woods requested his release, and that he’s looking to sign on an active roster or not at all.

Woods, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods later signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams but was traded to the Titans ahead of the 2022 season. He was set to earn a base salary of $13,750,000 next season when the Titans released him in 2023.

The Texans signed Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed a few weeks later. After playing out that deal, he signed on to a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2024, Woods appeared in 15 games and made four starts for the Texans, catching 20 passes for 203 yards and no touchdowns.