Steelers DC Keith Butler Retiring From NFL

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has informed the team that he’s retiring from the NFL.

The Steelers have already confirmed the news.

Here’s a statement from Butler:

“It is an emotional day as I announce I am retiring from my football coaching career,” said Butler. “I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach in the NFL and the NCAA, but the time is right for me to walk away after a successful career both playing and coaching the game I love.

“I want to thank the Rooney Family, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin and all the coaches and players that I have been involved with over my entire coaching career. I look forward to spending more time with my family, whom have been so supportive of me throughout the years. I wish nothing but the best to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I will be cheering them on during my retirement.”

Reports had said that Butler could end up retiring this offseason, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Butler, 65, got his start in the NFL as a linebackers coach with the Browns in 1999. He joined the Steelers in 2003 in the same position and has remained in Pittsburgh ever since.

Butler was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015. He’s been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Steelers.

In 2021, the Steelers’ defense ranked No. 24 in fewest yards allowed, No. 20 in points scored, No. 32 in rushing yards allowed and No. 9 in passing yards allowed.