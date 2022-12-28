Steelers Designate CB Ahkello Witherspoon To Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have designated CB Ahkello Witherspoon to return from injured reserve.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. 📝:https://t.co/bCeqHjxAs7 pic.twitter.com/N2Kt2GuEwz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 28, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Witherspoon, 27, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whiterhspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million last March. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh this offseason.

In 2022, Witherspoon has appeared in seven games for the Steelers and recorded 20 total tackles, one interception and two passes defended.