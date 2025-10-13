Steelers Designate LB Malik Harrison To Return From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have designated LB Malik Harrison to return from injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the team to activate Harrison or he would revert back to injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

Harrison, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

Harrison played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Ravens last year.

From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this offseason.

In 2024, Harrison appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and made seven starts for them at linebacker while recording 43 tackles and two sacks.

In 2025, Harrison has appeared in one game for the Steelers and tallied two total tackles.