Steelers Designate WR Ben Skowronek To Return, Sign TE Matt Sokol To PS

Per the wire, the Steelers have designated WR Ben Skowronek to return from injured reserve.

Pittsburgh is also signing TE Matt Sokol to their practice squad.

Skowronek, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

Los Angeles was set to release him before they received a 2026 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for Skowronek and a 2026 seventh-round pick back in May.

He was later let go by Houston and wound up on the Steelers practice squad.

In 2024, Skowronek has appeared in two games for the Steelers but has not recorded any statistics.