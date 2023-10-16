Steelers Designate WR Diontae Johnson & RB Anthony McFarland To Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have designated WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland to return from injured reserve.
This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.
Johnson has been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury.
Johnson, 27, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.
He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season.
In 2023, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Steelers and caught three passes on six targets for 48 yards.
