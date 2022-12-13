Steelers DL Chris Wormley Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Steelers DE Chris Wormley tore his ACL and is out for the season.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin referred to Wormley’s injury as “significant” earlier in the day.

Wormley, 29, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick last year in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wormley played out the final year of his four-year, $3,298,644 rookie contract before returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal in 2021.

Wormley is in line to be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2022, Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 29 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble, and a recovery.