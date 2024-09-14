Steelers Elevate WR Ben Skowronek To Active Roster

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers are elevating WR Ben Skowronek from the practice squad to the active roster.

Skowronek, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

Los Angeles was set to release him before they received a 2026 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for Skowronek and a 2026 seventh-round pick back in May.

He was later let go by Houston and wound up on the Steelers practice squad.

In 2023, Skowronek appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded eight receptions for 66 yards (8.3 YPC) and one touchdown.