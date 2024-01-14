Steelers Elevating LB Myles Jack & S Eric Rowe For Wild Card

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are elevating LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe for their upcoming Wild Card game against the Bills.

Jack, 28, wound up being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA after they traded up to acquire him. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with $33 million guaranteed.

Jack had two years remaining on that deal with base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.25 million when the Jaguars released him in 2022. He quickly caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $16 million deal. Pittsburgh opted to release Jack back in March after one season and he later signed on with the Eagles.

Philadelphia released Jack and he signed on with the Steelers’ practice squad in November.

In 2023, Jack appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

Rowe, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016.

Rowe made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. He later joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $18 million extension with $7 million guaranteed in 2019.

He joined the Panthers this offseason but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad. Carolina opted to move on from Rowe and he signed with the Steelers practice squad.

In 2023, Rowe appeared in three games for the Steelers, recording 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.