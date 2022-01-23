Steelers Expected To Place Original Round Tender On RFA QB Dwayne Haskins

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers have told QB Dwayne Haskins they plan to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason and allow him to compete for the starting job in 2022.

Fowler adds Haskins’ camp expects Pittsburgh to use the original round tender, which is projected to cost about $2.5 million for the 2022 season.

It would require another team to give up a first-round pick in order to sign Haskins to an offer sheet, which would be a huge surprise.

Haskins, 24, was selected by Washington with the No. 15 overall pick out of Ohio State after many believed he would end up being a top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of his four-year, $14,416,600 rookie contract that included an $8,504,800 signing bonus when Washington waived him late in 2020.

Haskins later caught on with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Haskins appeared in seven games for Washington and completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,439 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.