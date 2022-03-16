Steelers Expected To Sign LB Myles Jack To Two-Year, $16M Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to sign LB Myles Jack to a two-year contract worth $16 million.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jack, 26, wound up being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA after they traded up to acquire him. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with $33 million guaranteed.

Jack had two years remaining on that deal with base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.25 million when the Jaguars released him this week.

In 2021, Jack appeared in 15 games and recorded 108 total tackles, three tackles for loss and no sacks or interceptions. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 77 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.