Steelers Expected To Sign OL Rashaad Coward

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are expected to sign OL Rashaad Coward to a contract.

Coward was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason but the Bears declined to place a tender on him, making him free to sign with any team.

Coward, 26, signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad.

Chicago elected to promote Coward to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster each of the next two years. The Bears re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020.

In 2020, Coward appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and made five starts for them.