Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Agrees To One-Year Extension

The Steelers announced they have signed GM Kevin Colbert to a one-year extension.

Vice President and General Manager Kevin Colbert has signed a one-year contract extension. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 15, 2021

Colbert has been going year to year for some time now. This new deal runs through the 2022 draft.

Aditi Kinkhabwala says Colbert has publicly said he likes going year by year and less publicly has told other people he plans to retire when QB Ben Roethlisberger does.

“I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a statement. “Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year.”

“It has been such an honor to be in this position with the Steelers for over 20 years,” said Colbert. “I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year. We’ve been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal – to win another Super Bowl – has never been greater.”

Colbert, 64, has spent the past 21 seasons as the team’s general manager and led them to a record of 217-117-2 (64.06%), which includes 13 playoff appearances, three trips to the Super Bowl and two championships.