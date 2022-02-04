Steelers Have Interviewed Three More Candidates For GM Job

The Steelers announced that they have interviewed three more candidates for their general manager job, including Colts’ executive Ed Dobbs, Chargers’ director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Titans’ vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

This comes after the news of former GM Kevin Colbert stepping down from his position following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here’s where things stand for the Steelers’ GM search:

Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan (Interviewed) Steelers pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt. (Interviewed) Colts executive Ed Dobbs (Interviewed) Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed) Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

Cowden is in his 21st NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there. He joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018.

Wooden spent 16 seasons with the Jets from 1997 to 2012, starting out as a pro personnel assistant and pro scout. He then became an assistant director of pro scouting before being named the director of pro scouting in 2004.

Wooden’s final position for his six remaining years with the Jets was assistant director of player personnel.

