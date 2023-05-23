Steelers Have Opened Contract Talks With OLB Alex Highsmith

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith confirmed his agent and the team have begun negotiations on a long-term deal, per Brooke Pryor.

Highsmith added he doesn’t know where things stand but he’s “optimistic” they’ll get a contract done.

He’s currently with the team and participating in OTAs, though they’re voluntary and he doesn’t have to.

“I’m someone who likes to be here and likes to work,” he said.

The Steelers brass has been highly complimentary of Highsmith this offseason, so it would be a surprise if the two sides don’t work out a deal, even though Highsmith certainly won’t be cheap and the team already is paying a lot for fellow OLB T.J. Watt.

Highsmith is coming off of a breakout 2022 season where he led the team with 14.5 sacks. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Highsmith, 25, was a two-year starter at UNC-Charlotte and earned third-team All-American honors in 2019. The Steelers selected him in the third round with the No. 102 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 contract that includes an $832,295 signing bonus. He’s due a base salary of $2.7 million in 2023.

In 2022, Highsmith appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 63 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 24 edge defender out of 119 qualifying players.

