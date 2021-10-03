Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Considering Benching QB Ben Roethlisberger, Yet

According to Jason La Canfora, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has given no indication to anyone inside the organization that he’s considering benching QB Ben Roethlisberger.

However, La Canfora says some coaches and staff believe it’s only a matter of time until Roethlisberger is taken out.

He writes Roethlisberger has not been a good fit in OC Matt Canada‘s offense with his lack of mobility at this stage of his career a serious problem. There is also tension building about that poor fit as the offense continues to struggle.

“If this continues, I would think those conversations (between Tomlin and ownership) would have to take place soon enough,” a league source with long ties to the Rooney family tells La Canfora. “They would have to consider it at the bye week.”

La Canfora notes Tomlin has the decision power to bench Roethlisberger and there’s not a mandate from ownership one way or another. As the Steelers struggle and concerns mount internally, it does not seem like this conversation will go away, though.

The Steelers would likely go to QB Mason Rudolph if they bench Roethlisberger, and Rudolph might be a little more familiar with certain concepts Canada wants to lean on.

The Steelers have a bye in Week 7.

Roethlisberger, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract extension in 2020 that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was owed $19 million for the 2021 season when he agreed to a $5 million pay cut that also made 2021 the final year of his deal.

In 2021, Roethlisberger has appeared in two games for the Steelers and completed 45-72 of his passes (62.5 percent) for 483 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

We’ll have more on Roethlisberger as the news is available.