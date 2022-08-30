Steelers Host TE Dalton Keene For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers brought in TE Dalton Keene for a visit on Tuesday.

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including a $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.