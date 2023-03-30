Steelers Hosting Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr For Predraft Visit

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers are hosting Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr on a predraft visit Thursday.

Porter Jr’s father, Joey Porter, played for the Steelers and currently works as their outside linebackers coach.

Porter Jr, 22, is considered to be one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft class. Many draft experts have him as a mid-first-round pick in mock drafts.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Porter Jr to Amani Oruwariye.

During his college career at Penn State, Porter Jr appeared in 34 games over the course of four seasons and recorded 113 tackles, one interception, a sack, 20 pass defenses and a fumble recovery.