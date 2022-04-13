Steelers Interested In S Tyrann Mathieu

According to Bob Labriola, the Steelers “have an interest” in signing S Tyrann Mathieu to a contract.

Labriola points out that Pittsburgh would have enough cap space to sign Mathieu to a two-year deal, but the safety would have to accept the Steelers’ assessment of his value.

Mathieu recently visited with the Saints and held a virtual interview with the Eagles, while the Rams are reportedly a “dark horse” to sign him.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.