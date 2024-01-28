Steelers Interviewing Arthur Smith For Offensive Coordinator Job

Tom Pelissero reports that the Steelers are interviewing former Falcons HC Arthur Smith for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Nearly half the NFL could be hiring a new offensive coordinator this offseason, and Smith’s track record is solid despite his failings in Atlanta. Several teams have reportedly reached out to him so far.

Smith, 41, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.