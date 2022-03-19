Steelers Interviewing Three Candidates For GM, Including Rick Spielman

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have interviewed three more candidates for their vacant general manager position, including Rick Spielman, Doug Whaley, and Jerry Reese.

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position this week:

• Jerry Reese

• Rick Spielman

• Doug Whaley — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 19, 2022

Spielman, 58, played two seasons for the Chargers and Lions before eventually taking a scouting job with the Lions in 1990. From there, Spielman worked for the Bears and Dolphins and eventually worked his way up to general manager in 2004.

The Vikings eventually hired Spielman as their VP of player personnel in 2006. After six years in the position, Spielman was elevated to general manager in 2012. The Vikings fired him after the 2021 season.

During his tenure, Spielman led the Vikings to a record of 132-123-2 dating back to 2006, which includes six playoff appearances.

We will have more news on the Steelers’ search for a general manager as it becomes available.