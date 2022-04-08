Steelers LB Robert Spillane Signs RFA Tender

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that LB Robert Spillane has signed his restricted free-agent tender for 2022.

LB Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 8, 2022

Spillane, 26, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan back in 2018. He was cut coming out of the preseason as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad. Tennessee promoted him to the active roster after a month but he was waived a few weeks later.

The Steelers later signed him to a futures deal and re-signed him to their practice squad coming out of training camp. Pittsburgh eventually promoted him to the active roster. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Spillane appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 29 total tackles and no sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles, or pass deflections.