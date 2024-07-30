Steelers Make Four Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed TE Matt Sokol and DB Kyler McMichael to the roster.

In corresponding moves, Pittsburgh cut DB Josiah Scott and WR Marquez Callaway.

Scott, 25, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round out of Michigan State in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,938,939 that included a signing bonus of $643,939 when the Jaguars traded him to the Eagles in May.

The Eagles waived Scott coming out of the preseason in 2023 and he signed on with the Steelers practice squad. However, he was cut after two weeks and returned to the Eagles.

The Eagles waived Scott back in November and eventually brought him back to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He signed a futures contract with Pittsburgh back in January.

In 2023, Scott appeared in four games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles.